AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY22 guidance at $10.50-$10.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.500-$10.800 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABC opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $136.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,651 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,839 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

