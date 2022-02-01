e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,099 shares of company stock worth $5,067,955 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.