Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

