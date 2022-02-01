Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) PT Raised to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company.

TTBXF stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

