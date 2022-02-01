The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 311 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

