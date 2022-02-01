MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.79.

MAG stock opened at C$17.26 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

