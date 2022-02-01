Royal Bank of Canada Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.22.

SAP opened at C$28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.21 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.04.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

