CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $105.71 and last traded at $105.88. Approximately 176,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,618,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

Specifically, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

