Weber Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 1st (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber’s (NYSE:WEBR) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 1st. Weber had issued 17,857,143 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,002 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

