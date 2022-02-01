VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 119.4% in January

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the December 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

