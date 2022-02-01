Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 555.0 days.

Goodman Group stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.