Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 555.0 days.
Goodman Group stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.
About Goodman Group
