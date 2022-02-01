National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.99.

AC opened at C$22.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.31.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

