Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 665 Price Target at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.54) to GBX 665 ($8.94) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.75) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 568 ($7.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.67).

INF stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 525.70. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.12).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,743.48).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

