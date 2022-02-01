WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.