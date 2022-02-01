Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.16).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 1,079.60 ($14.51) on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 977.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other National Grid news, insider Ian Livingston purchased 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.35) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,366.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

