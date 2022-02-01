Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Short Interest Up 126.1% in January

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esm Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esm Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Esm Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

