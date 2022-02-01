Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 630 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.73) to GBX 753 ($10.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 630.38 ($8.48).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON RMV opened at GBX 649.80 ($8.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 739.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.42. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.89).

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.38), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,877,875.21).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.