FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Cut by Analyst

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

