FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Cut by Analyst

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
