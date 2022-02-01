Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

LAZR opened at $14.64 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

