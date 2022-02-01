Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

