Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.25).

VOD stock opened at GBX 130.02 ($1.75) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.04. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

