Head-To-Head Survey: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) & Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 23.06 -$89.13 million ($0.38) -21.95 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.16 $11.99 million $0.41 112.05

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 130.22%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -21.79% -22.73% -10.29% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 3.14% 2.97% 2.18%

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Seres Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

