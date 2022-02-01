Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £12,215 ($16,422.43).

CGS opened at GBX 351 ($4.72) on Tuesday. Castings P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.29. The company has a market cap of £153.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

CGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. assumed coverage on Castings in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($7.13) price target for the company.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

