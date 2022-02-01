Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $617.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.69 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Azul by 192.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.