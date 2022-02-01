Critical Survey: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PDC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 2.18 -$411.59 million ($0.41) -10.56 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.31 -$724.32 million $0.41 144.56

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 PDC Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -14.95% -38.98% -3.39% PDC Energy 3.33% 25.49% 12.29%

Summary

PDC Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.