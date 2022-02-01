Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Emmett stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

