SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $57.93. Approximately 367,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 501,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,471,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 477,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

