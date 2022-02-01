Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.