UBS Group Reiterates €879.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($932.58) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €801.09 ($900.10).

EPA:MC opened at €722.60 ($811.91) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a one year high of €260.55 ($292.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €710.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €678.47.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

