LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.43 ($80.26).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €53.72 ($60.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.97. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a one year high of €67.38 ($75.71).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

