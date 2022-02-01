Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.50 ($116.29).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €69.98 ($78.63) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.50. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

