McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $5.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.42 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,116. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $720,994,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

