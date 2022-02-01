Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Shares Down 7.4%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OYIEF)

Ocean Yield ASA engages in the investment, acquisition, sale, and leasing of marine installations. It operates through the following segments: Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, Other Shipping, and Other. The FPSO segment invests in floating production, storage, and offloading vessels.

