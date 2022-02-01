Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Up 7.8%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 1,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

