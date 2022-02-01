Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

