HoDooi 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

