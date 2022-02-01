Mirrored Alibaba Market Capitalization Achieves $10.42 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $851,606.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.72 or 0.00336214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba's total supply is 80,329 coins.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading



