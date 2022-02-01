Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $522.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.50 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $400.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.97. 127,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.20. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
