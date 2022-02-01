Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $522.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.50 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $400.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,373 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.97. 127,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.20. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

