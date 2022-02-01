iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 36,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 270,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

