Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 0.1%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.34 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 95.34 ($1.28). 6,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 21,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.20 ($1.28).

The stock has a market cap of £24.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

