Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading Down 5.4%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.99).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.38. The company has a market cap of £6.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mirada Company Profile (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

