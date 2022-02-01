Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

