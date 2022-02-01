WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.80. Approximately 85,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 30,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the period.

