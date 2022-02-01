Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Trading Up 2.1%

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

