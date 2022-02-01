Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $9.06 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $7,024.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,674,435 coins and its circulating supply is 79,674,337 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.