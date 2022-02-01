Zoracles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,820.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $97.02 or 0.00251586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $529,993.88 and $6,820.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.05 or 0.07110862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.29 or 0.99903631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

