$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

FANG stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.16. 2,419,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $134.06.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.