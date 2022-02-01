RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to report sales of $402.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $394.01 million. RumbleON reported sales of $70.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year sales of $896.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 60,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,534. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

