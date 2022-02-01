IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of ISO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.16. 128,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,122. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($9.87). The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

