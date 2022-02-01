Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Bango plc (LON:BGO) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.43). Approximately 79,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 138,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Bango in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.55 million and a PE ratio of 181.00.

In other Bango news, insider Frank Bury bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £94,000 ($126,378.06).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

